Final Season: Cayo Industrial Closing After 18 Years of Terror in New York

One of the best Halloween attractions in Central New York is closing after nearly 20 years.

Cayo Industrial will soon be no more. Joshua Reale has decided this year will be the last for his mind blowing experience in Rome, New York.

Cayo began 18 year ago in an old warehouse in Utica. One attraction quickly grew into two. In 2018 Reale added the Atrophy Escape Ward, a one of a kind immersive experience that received hundreds of rave reviews.

Cayo Industrial Finds New Home

After 11 years on Broad Street in Utica, Cayo Industrial and the Atrophy Escape Room moved to Rome in 2019 due to building issues. Reale had hoped to make his escape room a year round attraction, but those plans were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Reale spent that time working every day on rebuilding his vision of an escape style attraction in Rome.

"I always aimed to make unique experiences during creations, and set Atrophy to be more than just a typical one room escape thing, but more of a one of a kind experience, an illusive dream, an immersive adventure."

Final Season

This year will be the last for Reale. He's decided to close the attraction permanently after this season.

"After completion and operating it for years, it became the most rewarding personal accomplishment that has come to fruition with many incredible reviews."

Escape One Last Time

Escape from reality one final time in this surreal world. Venture through a hidden asylum solving puzzles, unfolding secrets, and even encountering patients in this mysterious dreamlike adventure.

If you haven't been or wanted to experience Atrophy Escape Ward again, this season is your last chance. Learn more online.

