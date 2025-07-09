The fifth and strongest tornado of the season has been confirmed in New York State.

The National Weather Service storm survey team determined the damage to be consistent with a tornado rated an EF-2 with winds of 115 mph.

The twister carved a 1.7 mile path when it touched down on Monday, July 7 at 6:27 PM in the Town of Phelps before lifting ten minutes later.

It began near Melvin Hill Road with minor tree damage, but quickly intensified. Multiple softwood trees were snapped near two homes and a barn. The storm continued east-southeast, snapping dozens of hardwood trees near County Road 23.

Three homes were also damaged. The worst hit lost its roof and part of its walls. Another nearby roof was completely torn off. A barn was shifted off its foundation, and a silo lost half its roof.

Five Confirmed Tornadoes

It's been a brutal month for weather in the Empire State. The first tornado hit Western New York in June. One of the deadliest claimed three lives in Central New York.

#1 June 9 – Cattaraugus County

An EF1 with 110 mph winds tore a 2.4-mile path through Great Valley.

#2 June 10 – Clinton County

An EF0 with 75 mph winds carved a half mile path near Route 22 in Beekmantown.

#3 June 22 –Oneida County

Tragically, the EF1 tornado with 105 mph winds claimed three lives in Clark Mills. It was one of the deadliest storms in the area in years.

#4 June 22 – Oneida County

The EF1 with 110 mph winds ripped a nearly 5 mile path from Westmoreland to Clinton

#5 July 7 - Ontario County

The EF2 twister had 115 mph winds in Phelps.