You Don't Have to Leave New York for a World-Class Meal

When you think about some of the best restaurants in the world, you might picture New York City, Paris, or somewhere across the ocean.

But a restaurant in the Finger Lakes just earned a spot on a list of the world's best hotel restaurants, and it's a whole lot closer to home for those of us in Central New York.

Travel + Leisure named Fields Restaurant at Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa one of its 25 Best Hotel Restaurants in the World for 2026.

Photo by Or Hakim on Unsplash a person cutting up vegetables on a cutting board

What Makes Fields Restaurant Stand Out?

Fields is located at Skaneateles Fields Resort & Spa, a resort in the Finger Lakes region. The restaurant's approach centers on seasonal ingredients, local farms, and letting fresh food speak for itself.

Executive Chef Esperanza Guzman works with local producers to bring fresh vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers to the menu. The cooking combines Italian and French influences, with creative touches.

And there's more to the experience than what's on the plate. Fields has an extensive wine selection, including 65 from the Finger Lakes region, along with cocktails and options from around the world.

More New York Restaurants Worth a Visit

Fields isn't the only place in New York worth planning a meal around.

From New York City and the Adirondacks to Western and Central New York, there's no shortage of restaurants earning attention for their food, atmosphere, and overall dining experience.

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Central New York & Finger Lakes

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Adirondacks

The View Restaurant at Mirror Lake Inn, Lake Placid – Fine dining paired with views of Mirror Lake and the surrounding mountains.

The Hedges, Blue Mountain Lake – A classic Adirondack setting for a meal surrounded by lake and forest scenery.

Western New York

Toutant, Buffalo – Southern-inspired cooking, including comfort-food classics and seafood.

Las Puertas, Buffalo – A Mexican-inspired fine-dining experience built around creative seasonal dishes.

Hudson Valley & Capital Region

Long Island

The LakeHouse, Bay Shore – A waterfront dining option known for its setting and seasonal American menu.

Sandbar, Cold Spring Harbor – A seafood-focused restaurant for a relaxed meal on Long Island.

New York State Standouts

Le Bernardin, New York City – An internationally recognized seafood restaurant for a special-occasion dinner.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Tarrytown – A destination for seasonal, farm-focused dining in the Hudson Valley.

Make Your Next Meal a Destination

Sometimes a great meal is worth the drive, whether that means heading to Skaneateles for a taste of a restaurant recognized on a world stage or making a weekend out of exploring somewhere new.

New York has plenty of places where a good meal can be the highlight of the trip.