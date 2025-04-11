Fecal Fiasco: Butter Recall Leaves New Yorkers Grossed Out

Nobody wants to hear the words “fecal bacteria” and “butter” in the same sentence — but here we are.

Cabot Creamery is recalling over 1,700 pounds of its Premium Sea Salted Butter after testing found “elevated levels of coliform” — a bacteria group commonly found in, well… human and animal feces. GROSS!

The recall involves Cabot Creamery Premium Butter, Sea Salted — specifically the two 4-ounce stick packages wrapped in cardboard shells. If you’ve got some, check for the UPC code “0 78354 62038 0” and a best-by date of September 9, 2025. Lot numbers to watch for are “090925-055” and “2038.”

Butter Sold in New York

This butter was sold in grocery stores across seven states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

So what happens if you accidentally spread this bad batch on your morning toast? The elevated coliform levels could cause stomach pain, diarrhea, and other unpleasant gastrointestinal issues. In some cases, it could lead to foodborne illnesses like E. coli.

Cabot says no illnesses have been reported so far (Thank God) — but they’re urging customers to toss the butter if they’ve got it or return it to the store for a refund.

The issue was discovered during routine testing, and the company is working to figure out what went wrong.

For more information, customers can contact Cabot Creamery’s customer service by emailing info@cabotcreamery.com or calling 1-888-792-2268.

Bottom line — check your butter. Nobody wants their breakfast to come with a side of stomach cramps.

Better safe than sorry when it comes to what’s on your bread.

