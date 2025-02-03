Don't put the snow blowers up just yet. February looks like it's going to be a repeat of January in Central New York.

The National Weather Service is calling for more snow in the first week of the month. Mother Nature may throw in some sleet and freezing rain too.

"A low pressure system will bring a potential wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday."

How much will fall is still up in the air...so to speak. Whatever falls will likely impact Thursday morning commute and could cause school delays.

Sick of winter yet? Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day and predicted six more weeks. So we're nowhere near done yet.

Credit - Michelle Danti/Think Stock/Canva Credit - Michelle Danti/Think Stock/Canva loading...

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers before 7 AM, then a chance of rain showers after 2 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 40. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7 PM and 1 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 26. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night: Snow likely after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday: Snow and sleet before 11 AM, then rain and snow between 11 AM and 1 PM, then a chance of rain after 1 PM. High near 43.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 AM, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Sunday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Get our free mobile app