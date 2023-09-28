Watch Father Son Heart Melting Hug in CNY That’s Bringing Millions to Tears
Oh, my heart! A special father-son moment captured on a Ring camera in Central New York is capturing the hearts of millions.
There's nothing like the bond between a father and his son. This connection caught on camera will bring you to tears.
Son Needs a Hug
Tyler Lobdell was pulling out of the driveway from his home in Constantia, New York when his 8-year-old son Isaiah came running out in his pajamas. Isaiah wanted a hug before his dad left for work.
Lobdell stopped his truck at the end of the driveway, got out, and picked up his boy for a tear-jerker of a hug.
"The “I’ve gotta go to work” hugs always hit a little different," said Lobdell.
Hitting All Dads in the Heart
It's not only hitting Lobdell. The video has 1.5 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments, many from dads who know how much one of those hugs really means.
Only dads will understand how much that dad needed that - Justin Calhoun
Spent a lot of drives to work choking back tears after these hugs, and mine is only 2 - Kyle Shelton
10 min after I left for work my bride called to say my boy was crying because he did not hug me, I turned around and went back home - dreadpir8roberts
Watch the heart-melting moment on TikTok as Randy Travis' 'Forever & Ever Amen' plays in the background and try not to tear up.