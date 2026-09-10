Starting a new farm in New York State is no small feat, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is stepping in to lend a helping hand.

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Agriculture is vital for not just us here in Central New York but nationwide and worldwide. And with projects like Chobani's new facility coming to Rome, the demand is only growing.

Webinar Details

Recent data has shown that about 28% of New York State’s agricultural producers are beginning farmers with less than a decade of experience.

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The USDA is hosting a free informational webinar on September 22nd at 10:00 am.

This one-hour virtual session is designed to help rookie growers make their way through the complexities of growing their business with a focus on loan resources available.

Experts will walk participants through crucial resources, including low-interest farm loans, targeted conservation incentives, and disaster assistance programs.

Organizers will also highlight special exemptions and microloan options tailored specifically to help newer operations get off the ground.

Advance registration is required, and attendees will receive a recording of the session afterward.

Photo by Gregory Hayes on Unsplash man standing on garden during daytime

A New Wave Of Agriculture

This federal push comes at an exciting time for New York’s agricultural scene, which has seen a vibrant wave of independent startups and next-generation growers.

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New York has seen a vibrant wave of independent, sustainable, and specialty startup farms launched by the next generation of growers.

Whether you're managing a few acres of heirloom vegetables or dreaming of launching a full-scale homestead, resources like the upcoming USDA webinar aim to ensure the next generation of New York farmers has the roots they need to thrive.