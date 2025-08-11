The Farmers’ Almanac has released its 2025–2026 winter forecast, and it looks like Mother Nature is planning quite a show.

Get ready for dramatic temperature swings, plenty of snow, and a season that will have you reaching for your warmest coat, boots, and snow blower on repeat.

While winter doesn’t officially begin until the winter solstice on December 21, 2025, the Almanac says the leaves may not be the only thing falling this Autumn. Some areas could see cold and snow as early as September. Yes, September!

A pre-holiday cold snap is also possible in the Northeast, which means the December holidays might have that classic frosty feel in New York this year.

2026 Deep Freeze

A major cold snap in mid-January will have much of the country shivering, and if that’s not enough, another deep freeze is predicted for mid-February.

Snow lovers will be thrilled. Frequent snowstorms are predicted for the Northeast to keep things white and wintry.

In short, the Farmers’ Almanac is warning us to “chill, snow, repeat” all season long.

Whether you’re ready to grab your skis and hit the slopes or planning to hibernate until spring, it’s clear that Winter 2025–2026 will be one to remember in New York.

Let's just hope it's not as bad as last winter, when all the heavy snow collapsed roofs all over Central New York.

Take With a Grain of Salt

We’re not claiming to be expert meteorologists. Let’s face it, even the pros miss the mark on a same-day forecast now and then. And in New York, the weather can flip faster than a diner pancake, so take any prediction with a healthy grain of salt.

It’s winter. It comes every year—sometimes sneaking in early, sometimes dragging its feet. But whenever it decides to show up, we’re ready for it.

We’re New Yorkers. We’ve been through it all. After the kind of snow we battled last winter, there’s not much left that can shake us.