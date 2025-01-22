Farmer’s Almanac Drops Interesting Spring 2025 Forecast For New York

If you're looking for relief from the snow, cold, and winter in general in New York State, this may be it. The Farmer's Almanac just dropped an interesting spring forecast.

If you were hoping for immediate relief, think again. The Farmers’ Almanac long range weather forecast says spring weather will take its time arriving, allowing winter conditions to linger, especially across the Midwest, Great Lakes, New England, and Northeast regions.

An unusually late winter storm brings a blanket of rain, sleet, and snow across the Atlantic Seaboard and mountainous areas in the Southeast during the first week of April."

They go on to say that in New York State, we can expect to see showers and thunder for most areas and temperatures will run somewhat coolish for the northern and central regions of the country into the month of June.

Overall, we see a cool and stormy season for most places of the United States. (Jump to Canada’s Spring 2025 Weather Forecast.) The exceptions will be in The Southeast and South Central states, where temperatures will be a bit warmer, but even areas in the Southwest will see a slow warm-up."

So to sum it up, here in New York we can expect spring to arrive somewhat late, and it will be filled with rain and cold. Just a reminder- we welcome spring on Thursday, March 20th 2025, at 5:01AM.

Farmer's Almanac Predicts Weather For Easter 2025

Easter is on Sunday, April 20th 2025. As you plan your day, should you bring a rain jacket for your Easter egg hunt, or should you wear a warm coat instead? Here's what they predict:

Pleasant weather for both Easter and Patriots’ Day."

We will have to wait and see.

What Farmers’ Almanac Predicts For Rest of New York’s Winter

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting three more winter storms in January alone. You can read the full forecast online here.

