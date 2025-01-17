What Farmers’ Almanac Predicts For Rest of New York’s Winter

We're not even a month into winter and most Central New Yorkers are already sick of the snow. What's the rest of the season have in store?

From the looks of it - more snow and cold temperatures. Great news for winter enthusiasts who haven't had much snow over the past decade to play in.

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting three more winter storms in January alone. And one of them could be doozy near the end of the month. So you better keep that snow blower gassed up and ready to work overtime.

January Predictions

20th - 23rd

Keep your eye out for a fast-moving East Coast storm that could bring a wintry mix of moderate-to-heavy snowfall.

24th - 27th

Another storm may dump heavy snow in Southern New York.

28th - 31st

Heavy lake-effect snow showers and squalls could be coming to the leeward side of Great Lakes.

Old Farmer's Almanac Prediction

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting pretty much the same. Snow showers throughout January and temperatures well below normal.

The only bright side is we may actually see a little sun this month, something that's been lacking lately.

February Outlook

It doesn't look like February is any different than January.

The Farmer's Almanac anticipates another winter storm that will intensify as it moves into New York in the first week of the month. That will be followed by what they are calling the "Saskatchewan Screamer," with snow and wind and then the rest of the month looks clear and blustery.

However, the Old Farmer's Almanac has a different prediction. It says we'll see flurries to start the month with chilly weather and then a snow storm followed by snow showers throughout the month.

Mild temperatures could move into the area near the end of February.

Feb 1-8 Flurries north, sunny south; chilly

Feb 9-14 Snowstorm, then sunny; chilly, then mild

Feb 15-24 Snow showers, turning cold

Feb 25-28 Snow showers, mild

We still have March to get through and April can sometime be iffy in Central New York too.

When is spring again?

