Don’t Put the Flip-Flops Away Just Yet

If you’re already counting down to crisp mornings, colorful leaves, and everything pumpkin spice, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its fall forecast for 2026. And for New York and the Northeast, it looks like we could be in for a little bit of everything.

The forecast calls for a warm start to September, with some pleasant and fairly dry stretches across the Northeast.

Then Things Start to Feel Like Fall

The fall season officially begins on September 22, and you'll feel it in New York. Temperatures are expected to start cooling down by the end of the month, setting the stage for a much chillier October.

For New York, that could mean some really nice fall weather early on, followed by more rain and cooler temperatures as we get closer to Halloween.

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And if you're hoping for a dry Halloween, you might want to keep an umbrella handy. The Almanac's outlook has the Northeast cool and wet around October 28 through Halloween.

Photo by Sabina Music Rich on Unsplash A human skeleton with an open jaw against dark foliage

What About the Leaves?

New York's fall foliage is expected to arrive at different times depending on where you are and how high up you are.

The general peak foliage window for New York between late September and late October.

READ MORE: Interactive Map Shows What Fall Will Look Like in New York

There should be plenty of those beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows again this year.

Photo by Jason Krieger on Unsplash a scenic view of a valley surrounded by trees

And Then Comes November

By November, the Almanac expects the Northeast to be noticeably cooler and wetter, with more frequent rain and storm systems.

The overall forecast is basically: enjoy those warm September days while you can, because fall appears ready to slowly turn the thermostat down, and we all know what comes after that - SNOW and lots of it!

READ MORE: New York, Get Ready - Almanac Predicts Wild Winter Ride

Of course, this is a long-range forecast, so take it for what it is.

If you're planning fall hikes, foliage trips, Halloween activities, or Thanksgiving travel, it looks like New York could be heading toward a classic — and increasingly soggy — fall.