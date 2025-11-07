A tradition that has spanned more than two centuries is coming to an end.

The 2026 edition of The Farmer’s Almanac will be the last, closing the book on a publication that has guided generations with weather predictions, gardening tips, quirky wisdom, and a touch of humor.

Helping Families for 200+ Years

For many, the Almanac wasn't just a book; it was a way of life.

Families have kept the annual almanac nearby for decades, quoting its advice or consulting it to plan their year.

It helped people know when the first snow might fall, when to plant a garden, or when spring would finally arrive. Some even followed its recommendations for fishing, weaning babies, or potty training, trusting the Almanac’s famous moon phases and “Best Days.”

"We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and are filled with gratitude," said editors Sandi Duncan and Peter Geiger. "We appreciate and thank our loyal readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years. Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, it lives on within you."

From Pages to Clicks

In an era of instant information, smartphones, ChatGPT, and AI, everything once found in the Almanac’s pages is now just a few clicks away. What once required patience, paper, and wisdom now lives in the palm of our hands.

Still, saying goodbye to a 200-year tradition reminds us there’s something special about the charm of a well-worn book and the wisdom tucked inside its pages.

Copies of the 2026 edition are currently available at FarmersAlmanac.com, Amazon, and select local stores.

The website and social media pages will disappear by the end of the year.