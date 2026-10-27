New York State has become a hot spot for Tornadoes, so much so people are dubbing us the new Tornado Alley. And while we don't see massive twisters like other parts of the country, they are still destructive.

I remember the tornado in Rome, and at the time didn't realize it was in fact a twister that I had driven alongside.

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From time to time, we get to witness natures furry in the form of dust devils or in this case a 'Haynado'. Yes, you read that right.

The Viral Video

Since its post on the Hilly Acres Farm Facebook page, the video has gained over a million views. Who doesnt want to see what a Haynado looks like.

One of the farm hands managed to film the whole swirling vortex from the driver's seat of a tractor while it was sweeping through the field.

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Hilly Acres Farm is a popular family-owned dairy and beef farm located inin Sullivan County.

A powerful dust devil or "haynado" ripped through one of their working fields on a Friday during hay harvest season.

The Cause

On warm, sunny days, the dark soil or dry field absorbs heat and rapidly warms the air directly above it.

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That warm pocket of air rises quickly through the cooler air above, creating a swirling, low-pressure vortex that lifts lightweight material, in this case, loose, freshly cut hay hundreds of feet into the air.

The Haynado spun across the field for several minutes, lifting a huge chunk of their freshly cut hay high into the air and blowing it straight into the surrounding trees and woods.

Farm Reaction

Hilly Acres Farm says they knew that haynado video would catch on and get over a million views in a couple days.

Hilly Acres Farm says thank you.