End of an Era! Central New York Farm Stops Milking After 62 Years

It's the end of an era. A Central New York farm will stop milking after 62 years.

Bruce and Sally Barnes began their endeavor into the dairy business in May of 1962 when there were only about 500 dairy farms in the the state. They purchased a farm in Madison and began milking on a steady basis.

62 years later, with the help of daughter Christine and head-man Gene, Bruce continues to run the farm well into his 80s, milking about 70 cows.

Decline of Dairy Farms in New York

Over the years, the number of dairy farms has been steadily declining.

In 1995 there were 11,000 in the state of New York. In 2020 that number dropped to just 3600. Three years later it was down to 3000.

This year there will be one less. The milking cows from the Barnes family farm will soon be transported elsewhere to continue doing what they do.

Barnes Farm Still Farming

That doesn't mean the Barnes family is done farming. "They will still be raising heifers," said son Mark Barnes. "Mom and dad aren't going anywhere."

We had the pleasure of spending a morning at the Barnes Farm where the family welcomed us with open arms and the cows greeted us with kisses several years ago.

We wish the Barnes family all the best in their future endeavors and hope the cows find a home as good as the one they've had.

