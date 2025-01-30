Sticky Fingers Caught Stealing From Central New York Farm Stand

What's wrong with people? Who steals from hard-working farmers in Central New York?

Josh and Emily Schieferstine have a small farm stand in Vernon. It's called "The Chicken Coop," and features maple syrup and eggs.

Like most farm stands, it has a locked box where people can put their money for the items they take.

Then there's some people who just help themselves to the money.

Credit - Emily Schieferstine/Facebook Credit - Emily Schieferstine/Facebook loading...

Sticky Fingers

A video captured someone breaking into the box and stealing all the money. "Looks like my pal with the sticky fingers was back," Emily shared on social media.

Nearly $200 was stolen from the box.

The cops were called about the theft and given the video evidence.

"Watch your stuff," Emily warned. "She's been arrested."

Repeat Offender

This isn't the first time someone has walked off with money from the farm stand.

Two people can be seen breaking into the money box and taking products back in June too. "They decided it was a good idea to stop in again and break my money box, for good this time."

Anti Theft

It's sad that people have the nerve to steal from hard working families just trying to make a living and put food on the table.

Emily says she has ordered a new, more secure box to hopefully stop this from happening again.

She might want to consider locking up those eggs too now that they are up to EIGHT freaking dollars a dozen.

Get our free mobile app