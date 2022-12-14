Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County
The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with load-bearing brick walls and heavy timber framing to protect against possible fire damage.
Avalon to Augusta
The building was designed by architect Frank B. Sheldon in 1903. It was first occupied by the Avalon Knitting Company from 1903-1926. The Augusta Knitting Company operated in the building from 1954-1958.
Knitting Expansion
The building expanded twice, once in 1905 and again in 1916. At its peak, the knitting mill had 400 machines and 600 workers, at least half of them were women.
Amphion Piano Player Factory - Onondaga County
The Amphion Piano Player Factory flourished in the early 1900s when "piano player" machines were widely popular. They developed several of the most popular player pianos during the 1910s and 1920s.
Tale of Two Mills
The earliest section of the building was built in 1902 by the Syracuse Wallpaper Company; however, in 1910 it was acquired by the Amphion Piano Player Company.
The building is the tale of two mills. The original 1902 section is common mill construction, with brick walls and heavy-timber wood. The 1920 addition features structural steel framing and large, multi-pane steel factory windows.
George C. Hanford House - Onondaga County
The George C. Hanford House was built in 1910 for the owner of a prominent industrial company in Syracuse. The house is an example of eclectic, Italian Renaissance design from two of Syracuse's most prominent architects, Archimedes Russell and Melvin King.
The residence is especially interesting for its exterior Renaissance-inspired design, which features asymmetrical massing and highly decorative spandrel panels, combined with an interior that relies on the handmade qualities and rich materials of the Craftsman style.
St. Paul's Methodist Episcopal Church and Parsonage - Onondaga County
St. Paul's Methodist Episcopal Church and Parsonage were built in 1884.
It's an excellent example of Late Victorian religious architecture and is characteristic of prolific Syracuse architect Archimedes Russell's experimental style.
13 Stained Glass Windows
Thirteen elaborate stained-glass windows were installed in 1944 and 1945. They were designed by Stanley Worden, an acclaimed artisan from the nationally recognized Henry Keck Studios in Syracuse.
State to National Historic Register
There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout New York state listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Once the latest 11 recommendations are approved by the Commissioner, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places. Then they'll be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered into the National Register.
See all 11 recommendations at Parks.ny.gov.