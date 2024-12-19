Famous Buck Taken Illegally in New York

Credit - NY DEC/Canva

A famous buck in New York is down. And he was taken illegally.

The deer, well known to hunters in Fulton and Montgomery counties over the years due to its large size and recognizable set of antlers, was shot from the road.

Several tips from the hunting community came into the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) about where and when the buck was taken.

Conservation Officers investigated locations in both counties in search of evidence. A number of interviews were conducted which led to the village of Fultonville.

A hunter admitted to shooting the buck at a specific location and offered to take the Officers to where the animal was hanging. After checking the property they discovered there was no deer and the hunter was lying.

The hunter finally confessed to illegally shooting and killing the deer from Old Johnstown Road in the village of Fonda while the deer was feeding in a pumpkin patch.

Charges of illegally taking a deer, shooting on/from a roadway, hunting outside of legal hours, and Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) trespass were filed against the hunter.

Credit - NYS DEC
Holiday Hunt

The hunting season isn't over just yet. A Holiday Deer Hunt for bow and muzzleloader in the Southern Zone is from December 26 - January 1.

Hunters must have bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.

During the late seasons, DEC encourages hunters to pass up young, small-antlered bucks. Focusing harvest on antlerless deer instead contributes to population management and eases the pressure on antlered bucks.

"When hunters choose to Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow, there is a great chance those bucks will be available next year with more meat and larger antlers."

Hunters are being reminded to wear blaze orange or pink when out in the woods. The new requirement in New York State helps hunters identify other hunters.

