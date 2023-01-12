Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica

Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country.

Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership.

The backlash had King apologizing to everyone he offended, sort of.

King's apology was accepted by most.

Now it looks like King has offended those in Cleveland and Salt Lake City.

Why Utica

What's King's connection with Utica? He once admitted he's fascinated by the city and a specific business, although he never mentioned which one. His daughter Naomi King was a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica for a few years in the early 2000s.

King even wrote about Utica in his book titled The Tommyknockers. Bobbi Anderson, an alien-possessed is a Utica native who actually spends some time there during the story.

It's rumored King comes to Utica when he needs inspiration. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Inspiration to write about something bad, like an alien-possessed man?

Outsiders may not see all the beautiful, growth, and delicious food Utica has to offer. Downtown is expanding with the addition of the Nexus Center and the new hospital. A number of restaurants offer local staples that are to die for like greens, riggies, and tomato pie. Utica is also home to the creation of the Halfmoon cookie. Others may call it a black and white. But a cookie by any other name is not the same.

The best part is the people. Sure there are criminals like in any other town, village, or city across the country. But Utica is home to strangers helping strangers and random acts of kindness every day. The city may be small but our hearts are big.

