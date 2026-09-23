Fall has officially begun in Central New York, although many have seen the leaves falling for weeks now. Eventually, those backyard leaves will either be mowed up, racked into piles for the curb or just left to decompose.

But what if there were some fun ways to use all those fallen tree leaves? From compost to decor here are some great ways to make use of those backyard leaves.

An Artsy Approach

Autumn brings a bunch of colorful leaves that make amazing, natural crafting materials. Whether you want to preserve their vibrant hues or use their shapes for printing, here are some artistic and creative ways to use fallen tree leaves this fall:

Leaf Printing and Stenciling

Paint the textured back of a sturdy leaf with fabric paint, then press it firmly onto a canvas tote bag, t-shirt, or cotton napkins to create a stunning botanical print.

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Place a leaf down on watercolor paper and splatter liquid watercolor, acrylic spray, or toothbrush-flecked paint around it. Remove the leaf to reveal a crisp, clean silhouette.

Sculptural and 3D Projects

Take pliable, freshly fallen leaves, fold them in half, and roll them tightly to form the center of a rose. Layer more folded leaves around the core, secure the base with floral tape, and spray with a clear sealant to make a bouquet that lasts all season.

Press a textured leaf firmly into a slab of rolled-out air-dry clay, vein-side down. Cut around the outline with a craft knife, gently lift the leaf away, and press the clay into a small bowl or curved surface to dry. Paint the finished dish with metallic gold or copper acrylics.

Great For The Garden

Fallen autumn leaves are absolute gold for your garden. Instead of bagging them up for the curb, you can use them to supercharge your soil and feed your garden.

A healthy compost pile needs a balance of "greens" and "browns." Alternate layers of green waste with crushed dry leaves to prevent a slimy, foul-smelling compost pile.

Since leaves only fall in autumn, bag up extra dry leaves and store them in a corner of your yard. Mix them into your compost bin all spring and summer long.

Direct Garden Mulch

Shredded leaves make a fantastic, free organic mulch. Spread a 2-to-3-inch layer around perennials, trees, and shrubs.

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Mulching keeps weed seeds from germinating and locks in moisture during dry spells, while slowly feeding nutrients back into the soil as nature breaks them down over the winter.

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