Ready or not, fall is on its way.

In New York, the leaves have already started to change, though this year’s colors might not be as bright as usual.

The shift seems to have started a bit early. Autumn doesn’t officially begin until September 22, but hints of color are already popping up in the Empire State.

Early Colors, Less Vibrant

Normally, New Yorkers see the first signs of fall in early September, but the hot, dry weather could make leaves drop sooner.

The season could still be beautiful, but it may be short-lived. “Because of the heat and lack of rain, leaves may turn quicker and be less vibrant,” says Ray Stagich from The Weather Channel. "A few wet weeks might help boost the colors, though."

In New York, foliage usually begins in the Adirondacks and Catskills in early September and wraps up on Long Island and in New York City by early November.

The color cycle takes about two weeks in any area, with peak brilliance lasting just three to four days.

So, where and when should you go to catch the best fall colors?

Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash loading...

Adirondacks

There’s no better place to soak in the beauty of fall than the Adirondack Mountains.

Hop on a gondola up Whiteface Mountain or take a scenic ride on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad and watch the vibrant autumn colors come to life.

Peak: Late September/early October

Thousand Islands

You can also catch stunning fall colors in Alexandria Bay.

See the vibrant foliage from the St. Lawrence River with a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

Peak: First part of October

READ MORE: 4 of Best Small Towns in America for Fall Foliage Are in New York

Saratoga

Plan a fall getaway to John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville.

Enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands and the southern Adirondacks, and stay overnight at one of the park’s 140+ camping sites for the full autumn experience.

Get our free mobile app

Peak: Mid to late October

Western New York

Enjoy miles of stunning views along the Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole and Whirlpool State Parks.

For even more breathtaking scenery, head to Letchworth State Park—known as the “Grand Canyon of the East”—where fall colors are truly spectacular.

Peak: Mid to late October

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, is a prime spot for taking in gorgeous fall foliage.

You can even catch the views from home thanks to their handy webcam.

Peak: Mid-October

Catskills

Explore the vibrant fall colors at Kaaterskill Falls, where multiple trails lead to scenic lookout points over the Hudson Valley.

For a unique twist, ride a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad and glide right through the autumn foliage.

Peak: Early October

Hudson Valley

Head up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk on Route 299, where you can take in a breathtaking sea of reds, oranges, and yellows stretching across six states.

Peak: Mid to late October

2024 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Check out the interactive map at Explorefall.com to see when the best leaf peeping time is in your neck of the woods.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams