2 New York Regions To Have Best Colors In Fall Foliage Forecast

Tis the season of pumpkin spice, sweaters and fall foliage. One of the best place to see the kaleidoscope of colors this year is in Upstate New York.

The fall foliage forecast predicts popular tourist destinations known for vibrant colors may not be so vivid this year.

"Due to recent and upcoming weather patterns, the most breathtaking displays may emerge in regions beyond the usual hotspots that have captivated leaf-peepers in recent years."

Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash loading...

Rain is to Blame

Areas that didn't see much rain this summer will have an earlier fall foliage season with duller colors. Too much rain isn't good either.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Paselok says lots of rain from late summer into the early fall can "cause mold to develop on some of the trees and also invite lots of insects."

Beautiful fall foliage in the northeast USA ThinkStock loading...

Perfect Fall Foliage Weather

The perfect fall foliage weather is days filled with sun and cool nights. Just as long as it's not too cool. Frost puts an abrupt end to the fall foliage season.

The AccuWeather fall foliage forecast is calling for the best displays across upstate New York in the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes region.

Photo by Balazs Busznyak on Unsplash Photo by Balazs Busznyak on Unsplash loading...

Peak Leaf Peeping Time

Now that we know where to see the brightest colors, the next question is when will they be at their peak?

AccuWeather is predicting anywhere from late September to mid October. If you wait until Halloween, you'll miss it.

Adirondacks

There isn't a better place on the planet to see Mother Nature in all her glory during the fall season than in the Adirondack Mountains, especially this year.

Take a gondola ride up Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in the kaleidoscope of colors.

Peak: Late September/early October

Thousand Islands

A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay.

Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

Peak: First part of October

Saratoga

Plan a fall foliage weekend at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville.

Take in stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. There are over 140 camping sites inside the park for a perfect overnight stay.

Peak: Mid to late October

Western New York

Take in several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park.

Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.

Peak: Mid to late October

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, located about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of the fall foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the colors from the comfort of your couch.

Peak: Mid-October

Catskills

Hike through the colors in Kaaterskill Falls where you'll find several trails with a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley.

You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Peak: Early October

Hudson Valley

Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

Peak: Mid to late October

2024 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Check out the interactive map at Explorefall.com to see when the best leaf peeping time is in your neck of the woods.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams