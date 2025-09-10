Deputy Wyman Fall Festival Returns To Central New York

If you’re looking for a way to spend a fall Saturday that’s packed with good food, and maybe even a little throttle, the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Foundation has just the event.

On Saturday, September 13th, the annual memorial motorcycle ride and Fall Festival will bring people together to honor a local hero while having a whole lot of fun.

Event Schedule and Ride Details

The day kicks off bright and early at Harley Davidson of Utica on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. Registration runs from 8:00 to 9:30AM, with kickstands up at 10:00. Riders will head out on a scenic route that winds through Central New York before looping back to the Harley Davidson lot. The ride costs $25 per bike, and when the engines cool, the parking lot transforms into a mini celebration with food trucks and shirts available for purchase.

Family Fall Festival Activities

Once the bikes roll back in, the party shifts to Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Memorial Park on Judd Road in Whitestown for the Family Fall Festival, happening from noon to 5:00PM. This isn’t your average fall fest either. The afternoon promises soccer games, wagon rides, a bouncy house for the kids, and plenty of food truck favorites. Law enforcement and military displays will give families a chance to see the vehicles and equipment up close, and the local fire departments will have their trucks out too. Kids will be especially excited for the bicycle giveaways happening throughout the day.

Beyond the fun, there’s a deeper purpose behind it all. The festival and ride support the mission of the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Foundation: to honor the life of Oneida County Deputy Sheriff Kurt B. Wyman, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 7th, 2011. The foundation is dedicated to helping the Town of Whitestown continue building and expanding the memorial park that bears his name. Today, it already serves the community with sports fields and a memorial monument, but the vision is for much more. It's a lasting space that reflects Kurt’s love for children and his passion for soccer.

