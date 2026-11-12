If you've ever bought a hot dog at a sporting event or grabbed something to eat at a concert, you know the prices are getting out of hand.

Now, New York lawmakers are taking a closer look at just how much we're being charged for those snacks and drinks.

A $12 Hot Dog? Seriously?

A hot dog at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, costs almost 12 bucks! That's the most expensive dog in the NFL.

A beer will set you back around $14, while chicken fingers or a plain cheeseburger can cost more than $15.

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And if you've been to a concert lately, you know food and drinks at places like the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Lakeview in Syracuse are outrageous. We paid $22 for ONE mixed drink!

Then there's the issue of having to pay for a lawn chair since you can't bring your own. And you don't get to keep the chair either. It's just a way to avoid sitting on the grass.

All of this is after you've paid an exorbitant amount for tickets and parking.

Credit - Jim Trocchio/St Joseph's Health Amphitheater via Facebook Credit - Jim Trocchio/St Joseph's Health Amphitheater via Facebook

Lawmakers Want to Bring Prices Back Down to Earth

The Fair Concession Pricing Act would limit what certain venues receiving public financial benefits can charge for food and nonalcoholic drinks.

Under the proposal, prices couldn't be more than 20% above what similar items cost at nearby businesses.

Advocates also want people to have more options to bring their own food and drinks instead of being stuck paying whatever the concession stands are charging.

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It's Not a Done Deal Yet

The Fair Concession Pricing Act has been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate. But before we all start celebrating, it hasn't become law yet.

The proposal will need to be reintroduced when the next legislative session begins in January.

So, until then, those $12 hot dogs and $14 beers aren't going anywhere.

I think I'll just catch the game from home. It's much cheaper watching from my couch, and there's no line for the bathroom.