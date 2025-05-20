Facebook Marketplace should have the slogan "where you can find baby clothes, a recliner, and your final resting place."

If you've ever discussed your end of life plans, you know that involves some sort of burial or cemetery. Usually, people go to cemeteries themselves to buy the plots. However, it's 2025 and you can pretty much do everything online. So, why not this?

On Facebook Marketplace, for the smooth price of $1,000 you could have upfront parking at Throopsville Cemetery:

"Two grave sites near the front of throopsville cemetery, near the tree .. they cost 750 a piece through throop , ..these are 500 a piece .. so you are saving 500 between the two ..and also , they are up front!"

So not only will you be up front, this is the discount of the afterlife. Would you ever consider buying a burial plot from Facebook marketplace? If you're interested, you can learn more about the plots online here.

Scrolling from Recliners to Resting Places

Facebook Marketplace has kind of taken Craigslist’s spot. Craigslist's website looks straight out of 1994, while Marketplace is built right into Meta, it’s easier to message sellers, and let’s face it, you can just ignore someone or block them with the tap of screen. The advantage too, it looks cleaner when you upload photos or video, where CraigsList was super clunky.

We went down the rabbit hole of Facebook Marketplace here in Central New York and found 15 of the most bizarre, hilarious, and just plain confusing items for sale:

