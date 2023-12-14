Don't be a Grinch behind the wheel this holiday season. Police will be out in full force on New York roads for Christmas. Some you may not even see until it's too late.

New York State Police will take part in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” to crack down on impaired driving during the Christmas season.

"Impaired driving is reckless, dangerous and illegal, and we have zero tolerance for it on New York's roadways," Governor Hochul said. “We’re sending a clear message this holiday season that those in violation of our vehicle and traffic laws will be ticketed or face criminal charges.”

Unmarked Vehicles

In addition to DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, seat belt violations, and drivers who don't move over for emergency vehicles.

You may not see most of the patrols on the roads. Unmarked vehicles will blend in with traffic to catch distracted drivers, speeders, or anyone else breaking the law behind the wheel.

Construction Suspended

Temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from Friday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 26 and again from Friday, December 29 through Tuesday, January 2.

Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

Free Coffee on the Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority will continue its tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea along the Thruway from 11 PM New Year’s Eve through 7 AM New Year’s morning.

12 service areas are closed and under construction, however fuel services remain open at all locations.

Have a Plan

The Have a Plan app can help during the holidays. The free app allows you to designate a driver, call a cab or ride share, and report a drunk or drugged driver.

More than 94,000 tickets were handed out during last year's holiday crackdown. Over 18,000 were for speeding, 3,028 for distracted driving, 2,684 for seatbelts, 472 for the “Move Over Law” and 3,139 individuals were arrested for impaired driving.

If you drive impaired and break the law, you will face consequences and be held accountable.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from Wednesday, December 13, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024.

