If you're a deer hunter in New York and were hoping to get your hands on an extra deer tag this season, there's another opportunity.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is making leftover Deer Management Permits available starting November 1, giving hunters another chance to bring home some venison.

And with some changes to the state's deer hunting regulations this year, there are a few things hunters will want to know before heading out to get those additional permits.

Extra Deer Permits Available in Several New York Areas

According to the DEC, leftover Deer Management Permits, commonly known as DMPs, will be available beginning November 1 in select Wildlife Management Units across New York State.

These permits allow hunters to take an additional antlerless deer, meaning a deer without antlers or with antlers measuring less than three inches. The permits are only valid in the specific Wildlife Management Unit for which they're issued, so it's important to check the map and make sure you're applying for the right area.

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The DEC says leftover permits will be available in the following Wildlife Management Units:

Region 1: 1C

1C Region 3: 3F, 3G, 3J, 3M, 3N, 3P, 3R, 3S

3F, 3G, 3J, 3M, 3N, 3P, 3R, 3S Region 4: 4J, 4T

4J, 4T Region 6: 6G, 6P

6G, 6P Region 7: 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R

7F, 7H, 7J, 7R Region 8: 8A, 8C, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 8S, 8X, 8Y

8A, 8C, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 8S, 8X, 8Y Region 9: 9A, 9F, 9G

Keep in mind that the availability of leftover permits can change, so don't assume a tag will still be waiting for you if you put off checking.

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How Do You Get One of These Extra Tags?

Unlike applying for your original permit through the regular process, hunters must apply for leftover DMPs in person at a license-issuing agent.

They're issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters may receive up to two additional DMPs in Wildlife Management Units where leftover permits are available.

If you already applied for a DMP this year, you won't have to pay another application fee during the leftover application period. Otherwise, the fee is $10 and is nonrefundable.

New Deer Hunting Rules for 2026

There's another change this season that hunters should know about.

New York now allows hunters to apply for up to four Deer Management Permits: two in Wildlife Management Units with limited permits and two in units with unlimited or bonus permits.

In certain units, hunters can also receive bonus DMPs after harvesting and reporting an antlerless deer. Those bonus permits are automatically added to the hunter's license holdings, with no additional fee.

The DEC says these changes are intended to help manage deer populations in areas where they're abundant and reduce the impacts on habitat and the public.

Before heading out, check the DEC's official website for the latest availability, rules, and information about your Wildlife Management Unit.