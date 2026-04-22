World Cup Fever is Coming to New York

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, New York State is getting ready for what is expected to be a massive wave of fans, watch parties, and neighborhood celebrations across the state.

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Helping Bars, Restaurants, and Fans Join the Action

A new plan is being rolled out to make it easier for local bars, restaurants, and event organizers to host World Cup viewing events. The idea is simple: let more people gather, watch matches together, and support local businesses while the games are on.

As part of the plan, venues will be able to apply for a streamlined one-day permit through the State Liquor Authority. That means businesses could host special World Cup events, expand into outdoor spaces, and bring the games outside the usual four-wall setup.

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More flexibility during match time

The proposal also pushes for expanded operating hours during the tournament, so bars and restaurants can stay open. At the same time, matches are being played—even if that goes beyond normal local closing rules.

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Officials say the goal is to avoid shutting down the energy of match day just because of the clock, especially with games drawing global attention and crowds expected to be bigger than usual.

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A statewide watch party atmosphere

Beyond permits and paperwork, the bigger picture is turning New York into a series of unofficial fan zones—from small neighborhood bars to larger community events.

State leaders are also backing larger public viewing events and fan festivals, designed to bring people together in shared spaces with big screens, food, entertainment, and a full-on World Cup atmosphere.