A heavy emergency response is unfolding along State Route 12 in Boonville after reports of a possible explosion inside Abundant Life Church.

Crews were dispatched to 12644 State Route 12, where early emergency calls indicated there may have been an explosion in the building. Initial reports from scanner traffic suggested at least three people were injured, though that number has not yet been officially confirmed.

Responding agencies included fire departments from Boonville, Remsen, Barneveld, and Stittville, along with Boonville Ambulance and North Star EMS. Law enforcement was also on scene.

Details remain limited, but the call notes referenced a possible explosion inside the church. It’s not yet clear what may have caused it or how severe the reported injuries are.

A message circulating on social media from Grace Church reads:

“Pray for the Abundant Life Church on SR 12 in Boonville for an explosion in the building with multiple injuries.”

State Route 12 is one of the main corridors through the area, so the emergency presence was highly visible to passing drivers.

We’re working to learn more and will share updates as official information becomes available.