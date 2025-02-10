Experts Warn New York Residents To NOT CARRY These Items

Your wallet is so overstuffed with things if stolen could cause some harm. Experts, including the Federal Government, say these are 7 things New Yorkers shouldn't be carrying.

Let's be honest with ourselves for a minute- Almost all of us have lost our wallets at one point or another. Maybe you had it stolen out of your car, or you left it on the top of your car while you were loading the trunk with groceries in without grabbing it before driving off. These are all common situations where your wallet could end up in the wrong hands, without someone pickpocketing you or threatening in order to steal it. And today? They’ll probably do more than just swipe the cash. It’s likely that these criminals will use something in your wallet to commit identity theft.

According to the latest numbers available, more than 1.1 million reports of identity theft were reported in 2022. 60,830 of those reports were filed in New York. 125,121 of them were filed in California, followed by 113,740 in Texas.

Credit card fraud was the most common type of identity theft in 2022, with 440,666 reports. 318,087 credit card fraud reports have been filed in the first three quarters of 2023. Synthetic fraud is the fastest growing form of identity theft. The auto lending industry suffered $1.8 billion in losses due to synthetic fraud in the first half of 2023. The retail and video game industries are targeted most by synthetic fraud.

Unfortunately, there’s a number of things in your wallet that can set those thieves up for success when it comes to stealing your identity and cleaning out your bank account. They’re items that you absolutely do NOT need to be carrying with you on a day to day basis and that’s why experts recommend that all New Yorkers remove these items from their wallets, immediately.

Experts Warn New Yorkers to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Your wallet is so overstuffed with things if stolen could cause some harm. Experts, including the Federal Government, say these are 7 things New Yorkers shouldn't be carrying. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading New York Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their New York homes. But are they actually safe? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley