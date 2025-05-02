If you love Syracuse University football, here’s your shot to catch the Orange live without the headache of planning a complicated trip out of the area.

Delta Air Lines is stepping up with two direct flights just for Syracuse fans heading to two of the team’s biggest away games this season.

“Much of Central New York ‘bleeds Orange’ and we are excited Delta Air Lines is making it even easier for the Orange faithful to show up and support our team on the road,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri.

Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee – Atlanta, GA

Syracuse faces the Tennessee Volunteers in Atlanta on Saturday, August 30th. To make it easy, Delta is offering a nonstop flight from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) to Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Departure: Friday, August 29 at 12:02 p.m.

Return: Sunday, August 31 at 9:02 a.m.

You’ll be flying on an Airbus A321-200, which has room for 193 fans decked out in orange and ready to roar.

Game 2: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame – South Bend, IN

Next up, it’s the Orange vs. the Fighting Irish on Saturday, November 22nd in South Bend. Delta’s got your back with a direct flight from SYR to South Bend International Airport (SBN).

Departure: Friday, November 21 at 5 p.m.

Return: Sunday, November 23 at 9 a.m.

If you’re planning to travel, skip the connections and book these special direct flights before they fill up. It's never been easier to be part of the action and represent the ‘Cuse on the road. According to WSYR, you can book your seat now online here.

