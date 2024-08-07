Busy Exit Ramp Closing for a Month in Central New York
A project to improve safety is going to cause some headaches for a few weeks in Oneida County.
The $2.3 million will close a busy exit ramp for a month near the New York State Thruway. But when it's done it'll hopefully boost the flow of traffic in the area.
New Lane, Signal & Crosswalk
The New York State Department of Transportation is working on North Genesee Street in Utica to help ease congestion near Exit 31. A new turning lane, traffic signal and crosswalk for pedestrians are being installed.
Exit 31/I-790 North Closing
Crews will need to close the Exit 31/I-790 northbound ramp to North Genesee Street for about four week to complete the project. It's expected to begin sometime late this summer.
A temporary, traffic signal at the Thruway Exit 31/I-790 southbound ramp will be put in to get drivers ready for the change in traffic pattern and accommodate the extra traffic on the ramp during construction.
Complete by Christmas
The project is expected to be completed sometime in December. But we all know how that goes. Any project, construction or otherwise, usually takes longer. About two more weeks. But hey, maybe we'll get a Christmas miracle.
However long it takes, just slow down and keep the construction workers safe.
