Four New Pizza Creations & Fan-Favorites Return To New York State Fair
There's nothing like the food at a state fair. This year four new pizza creations and four exclusive favorites are back at the New York State Fair.
Forget the moon. When these pies hit your eye (and your mouth), THAT'S amore!
Toss & Fire returns to the fair for the eighth year with four new wood-fired pizzas - Chicago Beef, Key Lime Cannoli, Lobster and Chicken Potsticker. SummerCuse, Poutine, Birria and Bit of Pickle are back by popular demand.
The pizzas will only be available at Toss & Fire's new location on Chevy Court corner at the New York State Fair from August 21 through September 2.
8 Exclusive Pizzas Only Available at New York State Fair
NYS Fair Rides
The midway features more than 50 rides for little kids and the kids at heart. Check out everything the New York State Fair and Wade Shows has to offer this year.
You may want to consider eating all the delicious fair food AFTER you go on a few rides.
Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway
Butter Sculpture Over the Years
800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fair for the annual sculpture. One of the best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions will be unveiled Tuesday, August 20, one day before the fair opens.
Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture since 2003, have begun work on the 55th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York.
New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years
Admission is $8 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and ages 65 and older. Find all the details at NYSFair.ny.gov.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
