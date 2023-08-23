Hey NYS! Explore National Parks for Free, All Thanks to Your Kids

It's time to visit our nation's great wonders! Because of your kids... you can do it for free.

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the Florida Keys, and the Frederick Douglass house... These just some of the fascinating places our great country has to offer. There's so much to learn and explore, but sadly there's always a cost that comes with it.

Luckily if you're a parent, you can now worry no more.

Explore the Country for Free!

Every Kid Outdoors is here with an exciting opportunity: a chance to see America’s natural wonders and historic sites.

This program, ran in conjunction with the U.S. Government, allows your family to explore national parks, lands and historic sites across the country at no cost. Something you never thought was possible, is actually more realistic than you think.

But with every great FREE program, there's always a catch. And this one has to do with your kids.

The One Requirement

In order to be eligible for this exciting opportunity with Every Kid Outdoors, the only requirement is that your child MUST BE entering 4th grade. It seems like a really specific rule, but it does grant privilege to the entire family in the process.

We chose fourth graders because research shows that kids ages nine to 11 are beginning to learn about the world around them. They’re open to new ideas, and they are likely to connect to nature and our history.

Once your 4th grader is registered, it also gives free access to up to 3 adults and any child under the age of 16. This means you can visit any and every U.S. Federal Park, Land, and Water with admission at no cost.

For the entire year, exploring the best of the United States will be cost-efficient, educational, and a memorable experience your child will never forget. Every Kid Outdoors extends this opportunity to educators as well, creating a chance for your fourth graders to go on field trips that will bring excitement to the upcoming school year!

Here are the top places you can visit in New York State, most already at no cost.

