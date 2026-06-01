Erie Canalway Photo Contest Is Back as Canal Season Opens

The New York State Canal System is officially open for the season, and along with it comes a familiar call for photographers — time to grab your camera and start capturing the Erie Canal in action.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has opened entries for its annual photo contest, and they’re looking for images that really show the personality of the canals. Think sunrise over the water, boats moving through, trail life, small-town canal scenes — anything that tells the story of the region.

Photographers can submit up to three images, whether they’re just snapping shots on their phone or working behind a professional lens.

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What They’re Looking For

Entries will be judged in four categories:

A Vibrant Connector: Waterways, Parks, and Trails

Past Meets Present

The Canal at Work

Scenic Beauty

READ MORE: There's Only One Place in NY You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal

Judges will pick first, second, and third place winners in each category, plus 12 honorable mentions.

Organizers say the goal is simple — show the canal the way people actually experience it

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Win a Spot in the 2027 Calendar

Winning photos will be featured in the 2027 Erie Canalway Calendar, which highlights the best images from across the canal system all year long.

Deadline to enter is August 28, 2026 — so there’s time, but not a ton of it.

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Covering a Huge Stretch of New York

Photos must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which stretches 524 miles across upstate New York and includes the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals, plus more than 200 canal communities along the way.

At the end of the day, it’s about spotlighting the people, places, and everyday moments that make the Erie Canal more than just history — it’s still very much alive across New York.