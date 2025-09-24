Haunted Train Rides Return To Central New York This Fall

Erie Canal Village in Rome is gearing up for one of its most popular traditions.

Haunted train rides return starting Thursday, October 3rd, just in time to kick off spooky season here in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York.

Haunted Train Ride Schedule and Ticket Info

If you’ve never been, the rides themselves are set up to be fun for families but with just enough of a spooky twist to keep you on your toes. According to WKTV, trains will run Fridays at 5, 6, and 7PM, Saturdays from noon until 6PM, and Sundays from noon to 3PM. Tickets are $10 for kids and $12 for adults, making it an affordable fall outing for families looking to do something festive without breaking the bank.

Organizers do note that the train will not run the weekend of Halloween itself, so you’ll want to plan your trip earlier in the month for fall fun. The village will still be open during ride times, and families can stroll the grounds for free to check out seasonal activities and enjoy the atmosphere.

Community Support Keeps Village Alive

Community support has already been making a huge difference. A bottle and can drive earlier this month brought in strong donations to support restoration efforts at the historic site. Erie Canal Village officials were thrilled with the turnout and announced another drive scheduled for Friday, September 27th, from 10AM to 2PM. Visitors are encouraged to keep donating bottles and cans whenever they stop by, with every nickel helping to keep the village alive and well.

Volunteers Bring Spooky Spirit to Life

Volunteers are also stepping up in a big way. Organizers are still looking for more hands to help decorate the grounds and transform them into a haunted experience. Hillside Seasonal even donated gravel to improve the safety of the parking lot, a small but important upgrade for the many families expected to attend.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support. Every donation of time, resources, and effort brings Erie Canal Village closer to its full restoration, and we can’t wait to celebrate the season with families at the Haunted Train Rides.”

With the leaves turning and the air getting crisp, the timing couldn’t be better for Erie Canal Village to come alive with a little Halloween spirit.

