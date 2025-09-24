Big news for music fans—one of country’s biggest stars is making a stop in Albany next year.

The tour promises high-energy performances, unforgettable hits, and a night you won’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 14, 2026, when this superstar will take the stage at MVP Arena. Adding to the excitement, rising talent Ella Langley will be joining as special support.

Tickets go fast, so if you want early access, there’s a presale on Tuesday, September 30, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Not in the presale? Don’t worry—the public onsale begins Friday, October 3 at 10:00 AM.

Eric Church Free the Machine Tour

Alright, here’s the moment you’ve been waiting for: the headliner is none other than Eric Church, bringing his Free the Machine Tour to Albany for an unforgettable night of country hits,

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting into his music, this is one concert you won’t want to miss.

Get our free mobile app

How to Win Tickets

Want to win tickets to Eric Church at MVP Arena in Albany? It’s easy! Just let us know in the Big Frog 104 app.

Polly & Wheels will start calling every morning around 8 AM. When you answer, say:

"Is this Polly & Wheels sending me to Eric Church?"

Say it right, and you WIN! Don’t miss your chance to catch the Free the Machine Tour live.

Artist: Eric Church

Tour: Free the Machine Tour

Support: Ella Langley

Venue: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Show Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Presale: Tuesday, September 30th, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Register for presale at EricChurch.com

Public Onsale: Friday, October 3rd at 10:00 am