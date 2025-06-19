Another exciting addition has been made to the growing lineup of free concerts at the New York State Fair.

Over three dozen artists rocked the stages at Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024. This year, the Chevrolet Music Series is turning up the volume with 41 national acts on the schedule. The latest addition? The Funky Divas are coming back.

En Vogue, the iconic R&B group known for hits like “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love)” will perform in Chevy Court.

“We are excited to welcome En Vogue back to the Great New York State Fair,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “We know En Vogue will bring an incredible performance, which will be sure to have fairgoers singing along to all of their favorites.”

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

