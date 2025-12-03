New York State is taking a major step toward preserving one of the most painful and important parts of world history.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law that will lead to the creation of a permanent Holocaust memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. It will be the first state-sponsored monument dedicated to honoring both the victims and survivors of the Nazi genocide.

The bill, known as S5784/A7614, went into effect immediately on Monday. It directs the state Office of General Services (OGS) to oversee the design, placement, and construction of the memorial somewhere within the government complex in downtown Albany. As Governor Hochul put it:

“New York has zero tolerance for hate of any kind, and with this memorial, we reaffirm our commitment to rooting out antisemitism and ensuring a peaceful and thriving future for all.”

It’s a significant move for a state that is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Supporters say the memorial won’t just be a tribute, but a powerful educational space. One that reminds visitors of the six million Jewish lives taken by the Nazi regime and teaches future generations about the dangers of hatred. Lawmakers wrote into the bill that the monument should serve as a warning against antisemitism, racism, and all forms of intolerance.

State Senator Patricia Fahy, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, emphasized that point:

“When we say, ‘Never Again,’ we need to act in order for those words to have meaning,” she said.

The memorial is also meant to complement New York’s existing education laws, which already require students to learn about the Holocaust. Lawmakers believe placing a permanent monument in such a prominent public space can help students and visitors connect to that history in a deeper, more personal way.

While the memorial is now guaranteed by law, the details are still being worked out. OGS will decide the exact location and design, and they are required to consult with organizations that specialize in Holocaust remembrance.

The legislation received bipartisan support, with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers joining the Governor for the signing. Now, as planning moves forward, the focus shifts to creating a meaningful and lasting symbol, one that helps ensure the stories of the Holocaust are never forgotten.

