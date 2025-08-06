When a 14-year-old camper suddenly passed out during a hike, New York Forest Rangers didn’t waste a second. They made their way through muddy, waist-high swamp waters to reach the teen and get them the help they needed.

The incident occurred near the Elk Pass area of Nippletop Mountain in Essex County. It’s famous (or maybe infamous) for its soggy, wet terrain but also for some pretty stunning views along the way.

A counselor from Camp Chingachgook moved the teen into some shade and used water to cool him down until help arrived.

Meanwhile, the New York State Police Aviation team swung into action, flying rangers into a tricky, swampy spot near the group.

Rangers had to carefully carry the camper through thick mud and water, navigating tough terrain to reach the campers.

The teen was flown to an ambulance waiting at Marcy Field for medical attention.

Because the rest of the campers were exhausted from a long day and didn’t have enough flashlights to hike back at night safely, Ranger Quinn suggested they stay put overnight and head back first thing in the morning.

Everyone made it home safe the next day, thankfully.

It was a true team effort — quick thinking, teamwork, and determination made all the difference in keeping everyone safe and sound.