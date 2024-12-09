It’s Back! Famous Elephant Rises From Dead in Central New York

It's back! The iconic elephant that was destroyed by Mother Nature has risen from the dead in Central New York.

The towering grapevine elephant sat in a field in West Winfield for years.

The sculpture was brought to life by local artist Elizabeth Schoomaker, who spent months meticulously crafting it from 40 truckloads of wild grapevines. Braving rain, heat, cold, and wind, she worked tirelessly in her driveway to complete the masterpiece.

Over the years, Schoomaker repaired damage to the fragile elephant, from humans and Mother Nature. "My work was never intended to be sat on or climbed for photos to share on social media."

The sculpture was intended as a roadside attraction, welcoming all to stop and cross the bridge for a closer look, which many did.

Credit - Mary Moran Reitz Credit - Mary Moran Reitz loading...

Elephant Under Milky Way

Todd Walker, a local photographer captured the sculpture under the stars in what looked more like a painting than a photograph.

"I was near Plainfield, driving along a country road when I came across this sculpture. From a distance, I had to blink twice. It was definitely something I wasn’t expecting to see."

ToddShots Photography ToddShots Photography loading...

Final Year of the Elephant

This year was the elephant's last.

The storms that tore through Central New York on July 15 knocked the elephant on it's side, damaging it beyond repair.

Credit - Trudy Piscione/Facebook Credit - Trudy Piscione/Facebook loading...

Elephant Returns

That's what everyone thought anyway.

The elephant sculpture is back. Or at least another version of it.

This one looks to be a lot sturdier to withstand humans and Mother Nature.

Credit - Trudy Piscione/Faceook Credit - Trudy Piscione/Faceook loading...

New Birds Too

The elephant isn't the only newcomer.

Two birds have also landed in the field.

If you want to stop for a few pictures, please remember you're on someone else's property to admire their work.

Look don't touch!

Be respectful and don't destroy the art. The rest of us want to enjoy it's beauty too.

Thank you Elizabeth for bringing the iconic elephant back and sharing your talent with us.

Credit - Diane Conklin Credit - Diane Conklin loading...

Get our free mobile app

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

[carbongallery id="61715b38fb188c7c882387]