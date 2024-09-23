Experience Fusion Flavors at New Restaurant in Central New York

There's another new dining option inside Destiny USA in Central New York less than a month after a new Mexican restaurant opened.

Mojitos Mexican Cantina opened at the beginning of September, serving fresh tacos and handcrafted margaritas. There's even margarita flights if you can't chose just one.

The new Mexican restaurant is open at Destiny USA in Syracuse New York. You'll find the restaurant on Level 1 in the Canyon.

Indian Cuisine with American Favorites

Electrik Karma is the latest restaurant to open inside the Syracuse mall.

It's described as "a unique fusion dining experience, blending the vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine with the familiarity of American favorites."

Electrik Karma offers a large selection of beers and 23 TV's to catch all the sports action. You'll find the newest restaurant on the third level of Destiny USA beside Dave & Busters.

Closed at Destiny USA

It's nice to see something new opening in Destiny USA after a number of retail stores and restaurants closing over the last year.

World of Beer closed in June after more than 10 years of serving over 100,000 drinks. It was the only location in New York State.

At Home, a décor and furniture store closed in August after nearly 8 years as well.

Credit - Destiny USA Credit - Destiny USA loading...

Destiny USA Foreclosure?

Destiny USA, one of the nation's largest malls could be facing foreclosure if millions in loans aren't paid. They owes hundreds of millions of dollars.

The first loan of $300 million was for Carousel Mall. The second mortgage of $130 million paid for the expansion in Syracuse, New York.

KBRA, a credit rating agency, said the loans originally had five-year terms with a maturity date in 2019. A forbearance agreement, which postpones or lowers loan payments was in effect through June 2024.

CEO of Pyramid Management Group Stephen Congel released a statement on the latest loan news.

“Destiny USA has been a landmark in our community for more than 30 years. We are currently engaged with the special servicer regarding modification of the loan and will continue to provide an exceptional experience for our 17 million annual guests and employees.”

If Destiny USA is placed in foreclosure it would have only a liquidation value of $65.3 million, a lot less than the $430 million it owes.