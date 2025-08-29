It was far from a typical round of golf in the town of Elbridge.

How the Late-Night Joyride Began

According to New York State Police, five young people, four teenagers and a 19-year-old man, thought it might be fun to sneak onto the Millstone Golf Course on Route 5 and take a few golf carts for a spin. What started as a joyride ended with flashing lights, arrests, and some very banged-up carts.

Paul Fietta, who owns Millstone, said the group showed up sometime around midnight or the early morning hours. At first, they couldn’t figure out how to start the carts. Some of the machines were left scratched and damaged as they tried using screwdrivers or tools to force the ignitions. Eventually, they stumbled upon a key that fit an older fleet of carts not used as often.

Crossing County Lines Before Capture

With three carts up and running, the group managed to drive more than a mile from the course. According to syracuse.com, they even crossed into Cayuga County before troopers spotted them. Police tried to stop the joyriders around 2:30AM on Meadowlark Drive in Weedsport. Instead of pulling over quietly, the five ditched the carts and ran. The foot chase didn’t last long. All five were taken into custody.

What Charges the Teens Now Face

The charges came quickly. State Police said the four teens, including one as young as 14, were each issued juvenile appearance tickets and released to their parents or guardians. The oldest of the group, in addition to being charged with possession of stolen property, he was also hit with a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Back at the golf course, Fietta was left surveying the damage. He said none of the greens or fairways were harmed, but the carts didn’t fare so well. Broken keyholes, a cracked windshield, scratches, and even a missing bumper were among the issues. Those carts are currently out of operation.

