Will New York Get a Break From Winter This Year?

If you've been enjoying the unusually warm temperatures lately, you might want to soak them up while you can.

Central New York has already been breaking high-temperature records, but winter is coming. And this year, a weather pattern called El Niño could make things a little different across New York.

The early outlook for the 2026-2027 winter season points toward warmer-than-normal temperatures and more precipitation across much of the Northeast. That could mean fewer Arctic blasts, less lake-effect snow, and possibly fewer days spent digging out the driveway.

You're still going to need that snowblower, though!

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What Exactly Is El Niño?

El Niño happens when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific become warmer than normal.

These warming events usually last around 9 to 12 months and can influence weather patterns around the world.

Ray Stagich from The Weather Channel says this year's event is being called a "Super El Niño" because ocean temperatures are running well above normal. That can have a bigger influence on the jet stream, which helps steer storms and cold air across the country.

However, a stronger El Niño doesn't automatically mean we know exactly what winter will bring.

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Warmer and Wetter Doesn't Necessarily Mean Less Snow

Warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the East are being forecast, along with a greater chance of wetter-than-normal conditions along the East Coast.

"Wetter doesn't necessarily mean more rain," Stagich says.

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Weather forecasts measure precipitation in what's called liquid equivalent. That includes rain, snow, and other forms of precipitation. You could have a warmer winter and still see some significant snowstorms.

El Niño can also encourage a more active southern jet stream, bringing more storms up the East Coast. The track of those storms will make all the difference.

"Tracks closer to the coast would mean more snow inland, and there is no way to predict this or how many."

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What About Lake-Effect Snow?

Don't expect the Tug Hill, Old Forge and other snowbelt communities to escape winter completely.

Lake-effect snow events will still happen. We are in New York, after all. However, Stagich says El Niño winters typically have fewer Arctic air outbreaks, which can limit the cold air needed to fuel those big lake-effect snow events.

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That doesn't mean we won't have a few memorable snowstorms. It just means the overall pattern could be less consistently cold than we're used to.

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Should We Put the Snow Shovels Away?

Probably not just yet. A warmer winter could mean fewer brutally cold days and perhaps a little relief on the heating bill. But one or two big storms can quickly change how we remember an entire winter

Stagich has been in the weather business for more than 30 years and says there are always exceptions to what the typical El Niño pattern shows. He suggests taking seasonal forecasts with a grain of salt.

I'm perfectly happy with the idea of shoveling less and spending fewer mornings wondering why I live somewhere where the air hurts my face. But as an avid snowmobiler on Tug Hill and Old Forge, Stagich is hoping this year's winter forecast turns out to be less accurate than expected!

For now, enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts. Winter in New York is coming soon, and it always seems to have a few surprises up its sleeve!