30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York

With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.

Who can afford to spend extra on takeout with prices skyrocketing? There are a number of places where you can eat for cheap in Central New York. But where? It depends on who you ask.

We looked at Traveladvisor and Yelp. Both had a different Top 10. Here are 10 places to eat for cheap in Utica and Rome.

1. Zeina's Cafe & Catering

2. Utica Coffee Roasting Co.

3. Pho Mekong House of Noodles

4. Craylee's, INC

5. Willie's Bagel Cafe

6. Jonnys Pizza

7. O'scugnizzo Pizzeria

8. Sunny Restaurant Asian Cuisine

9. Tramontane Cafe

10. Roma Sausage & Deli

1. Eddie's Paramount Diner

2. Nothin' Fancy Cafe

3. Priscilla's Place

4. El Barajo Restaurant

5. Stockdale's Bar & Grill

6. Zeina's Cafe

7. The Vigneto Restaurant

8. Pho Mekong House of Noodles

9. Tally-Ho Restaurant

10. Hipstir Cafe

1. Ferlo's Original Bakery

2. Eddie's Paramount Diner

3. Nicky Doodles

4. China House

5. Raspberries

6. Tony's Pizzeria

7. Iron Kettle Restaurant

8. Big Daddy Sandwiches Soups

9. Dippin Donuts

11. El Jarocho

Since prices of booze didn't increase all that much, you can afford to have a glass or two of your favorite adult beverage with your cheap eats.