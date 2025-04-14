Official Easter Bunny Tracker Is Back For 2025

Just like Santa has the NORAD tracker, the Easter Bunny has a special tracker as well.

If you're looking to track where in New York State, and the world, the Easter Bunny is located as he delivers eggs, candy, and gifts, there is a way to track him online with this Easter Bunny Tracker.

What Is The Easter Bunny Tracker?

As the Official Easter Bunny Tracker, Track Easter Bunny’s Easter Bunny Tracker tracks the Easter Bunny’s journey safely and reliably each and every year."

What's really cool- You can download an app to track as well.

How Does The Easter Bunny Tracker Work?

The website mentions how with the aid of the Easter Bunny’s helpers out in the field, sophisticated technology, and a complicated set of algorithms, they are able to plot the Easter Bunny’s precise location in real-time.

Launched in 2010, Track Easter Bunny empowers kids to learn all about Easter and the Easter Bunny in a fun and engaging way."

The website has plenty of fun games for kids to play, and pictures too. Check out the Easter Bunny Tracker online here.

When Can You Start Tracking The Easter Bunny?

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern time, the Track Easter Bunny website and apps will once again transform into a tracking experience where you can follow the Easter Bunny as he delivers Easter baskets and goodies to good kids around the world. You can watch it online here.

