All Aboard The Easter Bunny Express In Central New York

The Adirondack Railroad invites families to kick off Easter Weekend in Central New York with the Easter Bunny Express.

This year's express for 2025 is hoppening on April 18th and April 19th. Create lasting holiday memories while traveling through the beautiful foothills of the Adirondack Mountains.

The adventure begins at the Holland Patent Station, where families will board the train for a round-trip ride to the historic Remsen Depot. Along the way, passengers can enjoy scenic views and the excitement of celebrating Easter. Once at the depot, the real fun begins. Kids can participate in a Easter egg hunt and even meet the Easter Bunny for a photo.

Adults

Ages 13-61

$20

Children

Ages 2-12. Children tickets cannot be selected until you select an Adult/Military/or Senior ticket.

$15

Senior

Ages 62+

$18

Military

With Valid ID

$18

Groups

25+ People. Price is per rider, ages 2 and above.

$16

The entire experience lasts about 1.5 hours, making it the perfect outing for young children and families looking for a manageable but magical seasonal adventure. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so families are encouraged to plan ahead and hop on board. If you need more info, you can find it online here.

New York Home of Easter Bunny Goes Viral We found out where the Easter Bunny lives. It's in New York.

The Remax home listing in Rochester quickly went viral after pictures were posted with Peter Cottontail. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams