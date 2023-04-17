Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Upstate New York

Did you feel it? An earthquake shook parts of Upstate New York.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Adams Center, New York on Friday, April 14, according to USGS. It wasn't strong enough to cause any damage but it did leave people wondering what that shaking was. Not many many have felt it though since the quake hit around 1:30 in the morning.

New York State Earthquakes

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple. The other was on August 10, 1884.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The Massena school gym suffered major destruction in the quake.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.