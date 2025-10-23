Another earthquake just rattled New York — the third one this month.

Surprising as it might sound, earthquakes in the state aren’t as rare as most people think. New York has recorded over 550 tremors throughout its history.

The first big one dates way back to December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 magnitude quake struck New York City — one of only two damaging quakes ever to hit the Big Apple.

Petrovich9/Think Stock Petrovich9/Think Stock loading...

Upstate Quakes

Upstate hasn’t been spared either. The Utica/Rome area has seen small quakes over the years, like a 1.8 in Prospect in 2013, a 1.9 in Barneveld in 2015, and a slightly stronger 3.5 in Port Leyden in 1980.

Northern New York, especially the Adirondacks, is one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the Northeast. It’s seen some serious shakes, including a 5.8 magnitude quake in Massena in 1944, causing around $20 million in damage (2002 dollars). Other notable quakes include a 4.9 in Cornwall, Ontario in 1983 and a 5.0 near Plattsburgh in 2002.

Get our free mobile app

October Quakes in NY

Moderate quakes like these happen every few decades, but smaller tremors pop up more often — roughly every three to four years.

Case in point: on October 13 at 11:39 PM, a 2.6 magnitude tremor shook Upstate New York at a shallow depth of just 5.4 miles, making it feel stronger than its size suggests.

READ MORE: Small Quake Shakes Upstate NY

Even tiny quakes, like the 1.6 near Adams Center on October 5, are reminders that New York’s ground is always quietly moving.

Latest Quake in NY

The most recent? A 2.2 quake near Rochester, 28 miles northeast in Pultneyville.

So while we might not always feel them, New York’s history proves the earth beneath us is never completely still.