Small Earthquake Shakes Parts of New York

Did you feel it? An earthquake shook parts of New York over the weekend.

It occurred during the early morning hours so not many people probably even knew it happened.

Earthquakes in New York

Earthquakes in New York aren't uncommon. There have been more than 550 in the Empire State.

The first one was a doozy. The 5.2 quake struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737. It was one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest to ever hit New York was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

Latest Earthquakes

The latest minor earthquake hit about 2 hours northeast of Utica.

1.7 magnitude quake struck 33 km from Warrensburg, New York, according to The United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It happened on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 12:06 AM when most people were sleeping and probably didn't even realize it struck.

