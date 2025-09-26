If you’ve ever wanted to peek behind the curtain of the supernatural, the Earlville Opera House has just the event for you.

When Are the Paranormal Investigations Happening?

On Friday, October 3rd, and Saturday, October 4th, the historic 1892 theater will open its doors for guided paranormal investigations led by Pride Paranormal NY. Each night offers two sessions: 7PM to 9PM and 10PM to midnight.

The investigations are guided by Kenny Harris, founder of Pride Paranormal NY, who has been leading tours at the Opera House for the past seven years. Before heading into the theater, guests gather in the Arts Café, where Harris demonstrates the tools of the trade, from spirit boxes to cat balls, that help detect and communicate with the unknown.

What Guests Have Experienced at Earlville Opera House

Stories of unusual activity at Earlville Opera House are plentiful. Guests have reported hearing voices respond to questions, seeing seats fold down on their own, and even watching glowing orbs dart through the dressing rooms. Some of the most memorable moments involve music, which seems to stir the spirits. That’s why this year’s event includes live performances: Reyna Stagnaro on Friday and John Harris of Otherworldly Entity on Saturday.

While the investigations promise goosebumps, Pride Paranormal NY’s mission runs deeper. The group is LGBTQIA+ focused and works hard to create a safe, inclusive space for everyone. The $20 ticket price supports not only the Opera House’s preservation efforts but also its mission of enriching Central New York through arts and culture. Earlville residents can even attend for free with registration. Proceeds help fund programming and maintain the historic building, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973.

How to Register for the Event

Space is limited, so reservations are encouraged. You can register by calling (315) 691-3550 or visiting their website. And if you want to bring home a memento, custom 2025 Pride Paranormal NY t-shirts are available in sizes S–5X.

